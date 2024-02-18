The 'recipe' behind the Ferrari SF-24

“By copying you get a maximum of seconds”said the Ferrari team principal Frederic Vasseurwith Carlos Sainz who, after the first disappointing races of 2023, had in turn reiterated that deciding to follow a path chosen by the competitors means starting more than a season late in terms of knowledge of that aerodynamic concept.

The Ferrari SF-24 has changed the chassis and the aerodynamic concept, appearing, however, not so innovative at least on an aesthetic level as we have already underlined in the reflection by Gianluca Calvaresi. Carlos Sainz to the microphones of DAZN presented the SF-24 like this: “There are also elements inspired by Mercedes, Red Bull and Aston Martin in this car. As always happens in F1 you go and pick up with tweezers here and there what works. I think it's a very nice car, very different from the 2023 one.”

There is what you can't see about Ferrari: “The Ferrari engineers have innovated, there are things on the car that are not seen and which are purely Ferrari ideas that I am sure will give us greater performance“, added the Spanish driver who declared that he was not surprised by the fact that black 'abounds' on the starting grid: “Everyone is trying to lighten the weight as much as possible as demonstrated by the fact that the colors on the bodywork are used sparingly.”