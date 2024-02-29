A futuristic Red Bull

When Red Bull unveiled the lines of the RB20many were surprised by Adrian Newey's desire to develop a substantially dominant project like the RB19.

Helmut Marko did not hide his satisfaction with his team's ability to dare, sneering: “The RB20 it's a small revolution. The others may have copied an already old model.”

Sainz thinks like Marko

Along the lines of what was said by the Red Bull consultant, in the Sakhir paddock, Carlos Sainz expressed a similar thought: “We have access to GPS data and have seen the cornering speeds they have and the low tire degradation. As soon as they put it all together in the race, they will be the favorites. It's like they're six months or a year ahead. We arrived, like everyone else, with a car similar to theirs, but to the one from last year. The whole paddock says it. But he doesn't mean it will be that way all year. Now the race for development will begin.”

Still scrutinizing the data, Sainz then concludes: “Our numbers say we will be in very similar positions to last year. We have a better starting point than last year, but this does not mean that we will be more competitive, but rather that we will understand better what is happening to the car.”