“Both would have deserved the world championship, but the truth is that in the last race Hamilton deserved more”. This is the opinion of Carlos Sainz senior, legend of Rally and Raid capable of winning the Dakar between times driving three different manufacturers (Volkswagen, Peugeot and Mini) regarding the controversial final of the 2021 F1 championship that in Abu Dhabi crowned Max Verstappen world champion for the first time in his career, a success that prevented Lewis Hamilton from becoming a record-man in terms of world titles. The run-up to winning title number eight in his career was postponed at least to 2022, a postponement ’caused’ by Nicholas Latifi’s accident, which resulted in the Safety Car entering the track which put back into play in the final sprint a Max Verstappen who for over 50 laps had not been able to keep pace with Lewis Hamilton, who had nevertheless cut a chicane during the first lap following an attack by the Dutchman without being penalized by the Race Commissioners.

On the podium of Yas Marina together with Verstappen and Hamilton was Carlos Sainz junior, author of a more than positive season in Ferrari which brought him to fifth place in the drivers’ standings ahead of former box mate Lando Norris and in front of Charles Leclerc . “Carlos gets better every year – added Sainz senior interviewed by The Gazzetta dello Sport – like Max he is an exceptional driver and for now he has only lacked one car capable of winning“. Ferrari has set great expectations for the 2022 season in which F1 will change its face due to the entry into force of a new technical regulation based on the ground effect. The off-road matador underlined the great caution in terms of expectations that Carlos Sainz addresses to 2022: “It is difficult to understand what will happen this year, because there are no comparisons between the cars and the regulations have changed”. Regarding his son’s future in Ferrari, Carlos Sainz confirmed that it will be a winter of negotiations: “Mattia Binotto wants to talk to Carlos this winter”.