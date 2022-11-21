The 2022 World Cup has just ended, but in the environment surrounding the Ferrari attention already seems to be entirely focused on the start of next season. The Maranello team experienced a year characterized by many ups and downs. The difficult results of the second half of the season have – not surprisingly – increased the rumors of a possible change at the top of the team, later denied by the Scuderia itself. However, we must also recognize the enormous leap made by the Prancing Horse compared to the two-year period 2020-2021, in which the reds had never even managed to score a victory. Now, however, the second place in both world standings has been experienced by the fans almost as a failure and this is the demonstration that the path taken is the right one.

However, if the championship ended on Sunday in Abu Dhabi confirmed the enormous qualities of Charles Leclercsome more difficulties during the year he experienced it Carlos Sainz. The Spaniard, who surprisingly collected more podiums and more points than his teammate in his debut as a Ferrari driver last year, has not been able to repeat himself in this championship. The #55 in fact finished the season fifth – exactly like in 2021 – but with ben 62 points less than the Monegasque. However, a message of encouragement to Sainz came from his father, Carlos Sr., directly after the F1 race held at the Yas Marina track. The two-times world rally champion and three-times winner of the Dakar, interviewed by DAZN at the end of the GP, in fact, he has already turned his gaze to next year.

“The most important thing is that Carlos has always been improving – commented the 60-year-old driver from Madrid – he had six retirements, which were obviously very penalizing in terms of points, but he ended up finishing well, going fast and feeling comfortable. He proved it with pole position in Austin and in the last two races. Next year’s car has some good modifications than the one that made him uncomfortable in 2022“, added the father of the Ferrari driver. It is no mystery that Sainz has struggled much more than Leclerc to adapt to the F1-75 and next year he will have to start the season much better than he did in the first races of 2022 if he wants to play all his cards in the best possible way from a world championship perspective.

Sainz senior then also highlighted the more negative aspects of the Ferrari season, starting from strategies: “Rumors about Binotto? It’s hard to live with all the rumors. There were strategy problems, to deny it would be corporate, but in the end you have to fix things and learn from mistakes. A winning team is not built overnight and a year ago Ferrari was not fighting for second place in the championship. We need calm, coolness and an analysis of the seasonSainz’s father said in closing.