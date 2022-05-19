The eve of the long-awaited Spanish Grand Prix in Barcelona has arrived: today at Montmelò the first activities involving the media will begin and tomorrow the technical ‘show and tell’ will be very tasty since there will be several new features on many single-seaters, first of all Ferrari without forgetting the Aston Martin.

“We are two tenths away, now it’s our turn to develop”he had declared Mattia Binotto two weeks ago at the end of the Miami Grand Prix won by Max Verstappen’s Red Bull, who reached his third victory out of five races, all those in which he saw the checkered flag. The Ferrari team principal personally attended last Friday’s filming day in Monza where the Maranello team tested the solutions developed at the factory on the track, in addition to the new bottom, a new medium-high load rear wing is expected and new bodywork on the sides to improve aerodynamic efficiency.

The work of Binotto and the men of Ferrari was praised by Carlos Sainz senior, who is not afraid of Red Bull’s proverbial ability to develop their projects over the course of the season.: “Ferrari is working well and I think that with Mattia Binotto things are done with tranquility and the right determination – declared the legend of Rally and Dakar when interviewed by The Gazzetta dello Sport – I have faith in Ferrari, its technicians are good, capable, they know what to do to fight for the World Championship; then in racing, it is often the details that determine the final success. The fact remains that what Ferrari has done so far is impressive ”.

After finishing 2021 in front of Charles Leclerc in the Drivers’ standings, Carlos Sainz junior in this early 2022 has made a few mistakes too that have jeopardized the ranking that sees him currently in fifth position, 51 points behind his box mate. According to Carlos Sainz senior, his son is missing two tenths compared to Leclerc, a gap attributable to the confidence that at the moment is not yet total at the wheel of the F1-75: “At the end of 2021 Carlos had the car well in his hand, with this year’s he still lacks a bit of feeling that can be quantified in two tenths. But I am convinced that in a couple of races he will have the car in hand. I’m not worried”.