Solid, very solid grand prix start for Carlos Sainz at Ímola. At the level of the fastest and as if he had known the Ferrari SF21 his whole life, the Madrid native set the fourth best time on Friday, less than three tenths behind the Mercedes. In the morning he got to lead on the hard tire, the laps started from the beginning. In the afternoon, he took advantage of the soft Pirelli.

He forced his partner to seek the limits and it came out cross Charles Leclerc, who ended up crashing into the walls in Rivazza in the last moments of the second free practice session. In any case, very good Ferrari in the first Italian Grand Prix of 2021, close to the greats, which is where it has to be. And very good Sainz, raising the level of his car in front of the high positions, at home. You have to send certain messages from the track, his father always instilled that philosophy in him. Well, there goes another one.

At the front of the table the two Mercedes finished, as if the Red Bull had evaporated. The lap of Checo Pérez was not representative because he stepped outside the limits of the track and Max Verstappen was left without attempts due to a fault that points to the gearbox. Honda, for now, is spared, but the Dutchman’s anger was evident. In the meantime, Bottas achieved a ten thousandth advantage over Hamilton. Short Mad max and Pierre Gasly joined, very fast with Alpha Tauri (on a track that his team has worked on). The Frenchman will fight for the second row in the standings, maybe Sainz too. Although it is known that the engine of the old Toro Rosso has been at full capacity since Friday to advance I work at Red Bull.

Three accidents in Ímola

Maranello’s cars are distancing themselves from McLaren, at least for now, and neither are Aston Martin or Alpine on the same rung. Fernando Alonso signed the 13th time, in the same tenth as your partner, Esteban Ocon, who was eleventh. Amos would be left out of Q3 and thus the first points are complicated for a car that a few months ago took the podium on the same track. The Alpine lacks everything that Ferrari has already rowed.

For the rest, the day left a strange morning incident between Ocon and Pérez, who punctured each other’s tires and ended up in the loophole; plus the classic Mazepin accident, in this case at the entrance to the pit lane. There were three red flags throughout Friday if you add the Leclerc scare. Ímola rewards the pilot’s confidence and punishes mistakes. Here there will be no debates or controversies about the limits of the track, because reinforced concrete quickly clarifies where you can go. And it is the pilot who must judge how far he can risk.