Telemetry and on-board tools for studying opponents

Carlos Sainz he finished the 2023 F1 championship in seventh position. The Spanish driver also occupied fourth place at the end of the season, but the manhole in Las Vegas and the bad weekend in Abu Dhabi prevented the Ferrari driver from fighting all the way for what would have been the best placing at the end of the season in F1 for the Madrid native, fifth a year ago.

The former McLaren man was the only driver without a Red Bull suit to reach the top step of the podium at the end of a Sunday Grand Prix. It happened to Singaporewhere Sainz achieved the second success of his career in F1, repeating the pole-victory combination as happened a year ago at Silverstone, even if this time no fortunate circumstances favored the son of art: at Marina Bay the victory was 100% % thanks to him.

Sainz is known to be a hard worker both technically and in terms of learning through analyzing other drivers' performances. Charles Leclerc recently stated that on-board filming is the best for understanding how a car behaves and what operations are performed by the driver inside the cockpit. Interviewed by DAZN the Spanish driver underlined that he carefully looks at the on-boards of two drivers in particular: “I think there are drivers who do different things judging by the on-boards. To be honest, obviously I always look at Max Verstappen's on-board because he is the one who is usually the fastest to try to get closer to what he does, but I also watch Lando Norris a lot because I know how good he is. Max Verstappen is making the difference at the moment, but Red Bull is also making the difference.”

Obviously Sainz's analyzes do not stop at the two pilots mentioned above: “Lewis Hamilton and George Russell are also two super drivers and the study and analysis of what Charles Leclerc does cannot be missing, also because he is my teammate. However, as far as Fernando Alonso is concerned, it is always useful to see him in action, especially in the footage relating to the Sunday race.”