70 laps completed in the morning, the best time in his practice session and the sixth best time overall of the day, thanks to the improvement of the track in the evening session. He can certainly be satisfied with the balance of this day-2 in Bahrain Carlos Sainzwhich – at least this is the sensation from the outside – seems to have more easily found understanding with the new SF-23 compared to teammate Charles Leclerc. Certainly, if Verstappen’s Red Bull is scary in view of the first GP of the season, Ferrari is certifying its role as second force on the grid.

The Maranello team brought home a total of 138 laps today between the morning and afternoon. An important booty especially when compared to the plight of Mercedeswho in the afternoon saw his W14 stop on the side of the track due to the plumbing problems suffered during George Russell’s driving tour. It therefore does not appear to be a coincidence that Sainz, in the statements made at the end of the day, placed the emphasis precisely on the good reliability shown by the Prancing Horse single-seater.

“Today was another good day, in which we were once again reliable and we were able to try out all the programmed trim adjustments Sainz explained. we are deepening our knowledge of the car by identifying the areas in which we can find performance. Tomorrow we have another session to take advantage of to be better prepared for next week“. Tomorrow the Madrilenian will reverse roles with Leclerc, handing over the car to his teammate in the morning shift and receiving it back after the lunch break to conclude the last four hours of this intense three days of activity in Sakhir.