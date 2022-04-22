One day from the official start to the weekend valid for the Emilia-Romagna GP, Carlos Sainz celebrated the renewal of promises with Ferrari, with which the Spanish driver will remain until 2024. The announcement, which was already in the air in recent days – as anticipated by team principal Mattia Binotto – was however ‘hindered’ by different news circulated over the last two weeks, they wanted the number 55 already distant from Cavallino starting from the next championship.

Rumors and indiscretions that did not, however, bother the son of the two-time world champion in the Rally, to the point of having read or listened to these news with a smile on his lips, as admitted by the 27-year-old from Madrid: “You can imagine how much I was laughing at home when people started writing these things – explained the Iberian, with Ferrari since last season – also because I had done practically everything and we were just waiting for the announcement of Imola. These are fun things that always happen in Formula 1, with gossip and all the rest of it ”.

Limited to the signing of the contract, Sainz added details and details on the agreement reached with the Maranello house, established already in the course of winter: “To be honest it was easy for both sides after such a good first year as we’ve had – he stressed – to have the opportunity to make the announcement in a place like Imola, in front of the Fans and on a weekend like this, I think it was ideal. Either way, it’s no secret that it’s important for a driver to have their mind fully focused on performance, without focusing too much on what the future holds. Ever since I discovered this at McLaren, I have been very explicit on this point. I already had my certainties throughout the winter and consequently I had no worries in the first races ”.