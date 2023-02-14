On the sidelines of the presentation-show organized by Red Bull in New York, in which the Austrian team had above all announced the new partnership with Ford, which will begin from the 2026 season, the words spoken by Max Verstappen. In fact, the two-time reigning world champion, speaking of the potential obstacles that stand between him and the conquest of the third consecutive world title, had shown greater attention to the Mercedes – finished third in the Constructors’ standings in 2022 – rather than for the Ferrari. This despite the fact that the redhead was Red Bull’s main rival last year and, at least in the first half of the season, put on the track a car with similar – if not better – performance than the RB18.

On the occasion of the presentation of the new Ferrari, the SF-23 already put on the track by the Maranello team on the home track of Fiorano, the words of the Dutch driver responded Carlos Sainz, called for redemption this year after a 2022 made more of lights than shadows. Speaking into the microphones of Sky Sports 24 the winner of the last British Grand Prix reversed the question, emphasizing how Ferrari could be the surprise of the new championship which will start in Bahrain on March 5th.

“Verstappen better not think about us – commented, in a pungent way, the #55 of Madrid – so we can make him a nice surprise. I think he was here today in the audience – the former McLaren standard bearer then joked – but his statements are also a way to put pressure on Ferrari. We all make statements to put pressure – finally acknowledged Sainz – but once you get on the track the words fade into the background and only the stopwatch and the quality of the work count. Let’s leave it alone“.