On the Austin circuit Carlos Sainz took his third pole position of 2022. The Spaniard from Ferrari did very well in his second attempt in Q3, in which he beat his teammate by a few cents Charles Leclercsecond and relegated to 12th position on the grid due to the 10 penalty positions remedied for the change of components of the power unit, and Max Verstappen. The two-time home world champion Red Bull also missed pole by less than a tenth, but will still be promoted to the front row tomorrow as the United States Grand Prix starts. Danica Patrick interviewed the top three.

Carlos Sainz (1st, Ferrari): “The lap was difficult for the wind, with very strong gusts. Driving here with these cars is an adventure. You never know how much grip to expect. But I put together a nice round with no mistakes. I had been waiting for pole from several races, I was close but I was no longer able to take it. Tomorrow Red Bull will be the favorite. They have better race pace and normally they beat us in the race because Max does a great job and they have a great car in a race configuration. But we will try to do everything tomorrow to beat them and win the race. It would be a fantastic way to start this period of the last four races ”.

Charles Leclerc (2nd, Ferrari – penalized, will start 12th): “With the wind the car changes a lot from round to round. I did my best, the last lap was not perfect. Carlos did a better job than me today, he deserves pole. I will start further back because of the penalty, but the goal is to try to catch up and get back to the front as soon as possible. Missing Mateschitz? It’s very sad. But beyond everything he has done in his career, which is unbelievable, is the loss of a human being who is sad about motorsport. My thoughts go out to his family and his friends. Competition? Tomorrow I will do my best, I will not take crazy risks but if there is a chance I will be there to take it ”.

Max Verstappen (3rd, Red Bull – will start 2nd): “The news of Dietrich’s disappearance was bad for everyone. For what it meant for Red Bull but also for the world of sport in general and especially for me. Everything he has done for my career so far and for my life in general. Today is really hard, it is a very difficult day. In qualifying we tried to give everything, unfortunately we lacked something. There is a race ahead of us and we will try to make him proud of us tomorrow. The race? Our car is stronger than in qualifying. Even today the margins were very small, today if we had warmed up the tires better we would have made a difference. We expect to be there in the fight tomorrow ”.