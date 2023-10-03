Ferrari, Sainz challenges Red Bull

Carlos Sainz he has always said it: if Red Bull misses an appointment, Ferrari must take advantage of it. And the Spaniard kept his promise, winning a Singapore Grand Prix in which the RB19 and Max Verstappen took a short holiday, sparing the fans another Sunday of dominance.

The success in Marina Bay – the second of his career – motivated the Spanish driver, who now looks to 2024 with much more confidence. Sainz, a little dull in Suzuka but generally in great shape since Formula 1 returned from the break, thinks that the growth of the SF-23 confirms how the team has patched up the car’s limits for this year; and, for 2024, the task is to return to being competitive, because Ferrari has shown that it can beat Red Bull.

Sainz’s words

“I’m always optimistic before the season starts. You have to be, in the last two years the only ones capable of fighting with the Red Bulls have been the Ferraris, in the first half of last year and now in Singapore. With the new rules, Red Bull is almost unbeatable, but if anyone can beat them, it’s us“, these are the words of #55 in the press conference. “I think I’m in the best place to be competitive in 2024, with six races to go we still have time to find out what we need to improve and prepare as best we can. We know exactly what we are missing, we have managed to understand and identify it. Another thing is the ability to react, we will have to see if we can do this from the first race next year. Time will tell“.

“For me it is Red Bull that makes the difference, without them Ferrari would be having a pretty good year, in fact it would be one of the most fought seasons, given the fight between us, Aston Martin, McLaren, Mercedes: we are all at a very high level similar, but there is someone with half a second advantage. Copy their concept? Once you have that, Red Bull would still be two years ahead, so it’s difficult to get to their level. We have no choice but to focus on our work“.