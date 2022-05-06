The mistake in Melbourne and the contact at the first corner of Imola with Daniel Ricciardo clearly complicated Carlos’s season Sainz. The Ferrari driver, who started with two podiums in the first two races, is not known for brilliant starts: he always takes some time to understand the car, and then relies on speed, talent and consistency. This year, with one Charles Leclerc in a state of grace, it will be tremendously difficult to repeat the feat of 2021 and therefore stay in front of the teammate, but Sainz does not give up. Just as Real Madrid – of which Sainz is an avid fan – did not defeat in the Champions League semifinal against Manchester City, in which he recovered and earned extra time by scoring two goals at the end of 90 minutes of regulation.

These are the words of the Ferrari driver at the Miami press conference: “When something like Imola happens you have to put it behind you because you can’t do anything about it, it’s out of your control. It’s been a bad 24 hours, but then you have to move on. I started focusing on Miami and enjoying the city. I didn’t need Real Madrid to prove it to me, but it was confirmation of how things can change in sport. If you believe it, anything can happen: Real had five minutes to go, here there are 19 games left, so I have a lot of time. Red Bull’s pace is not a concern, but a challenge. We take it, we are fighting with one of the best teams in F1, each of us has been ahead of a few tenths in every Grand Prix, we have to make sure that the scales lean more on our side. The race for developments will begin and things will get more and more interesting, we must try to take advantage of every opportunity starting from Miami, I hope I can recover“.