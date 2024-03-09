by VALERIO BARRETTA

Sainz runs towards Melbourne

Can you recover from an appendicitis operation in two weeks and then get back in the car at 300 km/h? Theoretically, for “mere mortals” one should rest, but for a Formula 1 driver – therefore healthy and trained – the situation is different.

Carlos Sainz he certainly has the Melbourne weekend (22-24 March) circled on his calendar and he wants to be there at all costs: it won't be easy, as admitted by the Ferrari driver himself in a message of thanks to the fans shared by the team.

“Hi everyone, I'm very happy to be back in the paddock today after yesterday's 'smooth' operation in hospital. Everyone did an incredible job to get me in good shape. I feel much better, now I want to focus on recovery and trying to be ready for the next race. It won't be easy, times are tight but I think I can do it“.

“For the rest, thanks for the support I have received in the last few days. It was incredible to see how much you motivated me during these difficult days. I'm happy to be here to support Charles and Ollie. He will try to help the engineers a little on the wall to see if we can bring home a good race with both of us. Thank you all, I will keep you updated on social media on how my recovery is going. I'll come back soon“.