On a Friday of free practice entirely dominated by Ferrarithe performances of the Scuderia di Maranello have gone so far as to put Red Bull in concern, starting with Max Verstappen. The Dutchman, who will have to replace the gearbox at the Hungaroring, without incurring a penalty, is hoping in the rain to be able to shuffle the cards on the table, considering the Reds otherwise unbeatable in dry conditions.

A thought that the reigning world champion gained at the end of the first free practice session, closed in second position sandwiched between the two Ferraris of Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, the latter at the top of the rankings in PL1 and then ‘replaced’ by the Monegasque in the subsequent tests. The Spaniard, who finished 3rd behind his former teammate in McLaren, Lando Norris, assessed the car’s behavior on the first day with optimism, keeping himself ready for the weather changes scheduled for Saturday and Sunday:

“It was an interesting Friday – commented – in FP1 the car went very well right from the pit, and we managed to put together some very good laps. In FP2 we tried a couple of changes to the set-up to understand which was the best direction to take for tomorrow and for the race. We have lost a bit of feeling, but we are still in one good position in terms of car balance and pace. Looks like it might be wet tomorrow, then we will have to adapt to the conditions. Today was a positive day for the team and I can’t wait to face the rest of the weekend ”.