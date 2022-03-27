Jeddah’s race ended with a ‘yellow’ in the literal sense. In fact, the Federation had summoned several drivers to the race direction, including the two Ferrari standard-bearers Charles Leclerc And Carlos Sainzto make sure that everyone in the last rounds had actually respected the scheme of yellow flags which was created in curve 1 due to the contact between Alex Albon – who for this maneuver received three penalty positions on the grid to be served in the next GP – and Lance Stroll. There was a doubt that some drivers had not behaved correctly, both in the situation of a single yellow flag and – above all – with double flags waved.

An official press release from the Federation instead has all acquitted, allowing Sainz in particular to breathe a sigh of relief, thus ‘saving’ his second podium of the season. “After reviewing the data, we determined that no further investigation or action was necessary “, reads the short note from the FIA. An outcome that is what Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto had foreseen, who had not given too much weight to the call-up by the commissioners of his two drivers already immediately after the race.