The first two sessions of free practice for the Spanish Grand Prix both ended in the sign of Ferrari and Charles Leclerc, with the Monegasque at the top of the standings in both tests held this afternoon on the Barcelona circuit. Between the two sessions, the one most marked by Red it was the PL2there where the home rider Carlos Sainz he achieved a brace with the second position, just 79 thousandths of a second behind his teammate.

A positive result therefore for the Spaniard, still on the hunt for the first pole position in his career with the dream of being able to realize right in front of his audience: “The second free practice session was a bit more difficult than the first because we have struggled with tires and balance after changing some settings – explained the 27-year-old – we have to look at the many data we have and I am confident that we will be able to find a set-up that makes me feel more at ease. There seems to be quite a lot degradation with high temperatures on the track: this could be crucial for the race and we will work on it. I was impressed by the number of spectators who were already in the stands today, it’s great to see so many people cheering for us: it gives us good vibes and extra motivation ”.