The McLaren run-up

As is known, the McLaren Mercedes he started the season quietly, aware at the start of the championship that he did not have a car capable of competing for the top positions. And the ranking reflected these difficulties, given that at the end of the Canadian Grand Prix, the eighth event on the calendar, the British were in sixth place among the constructors.

In the space of nine races the situation was completely reversed, thanks to the updates introduced on the cars of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, which made the two young drivers competitive for the podium almost every weekend. And so the Woking team followed in the wake of the fourth Aston Martin (from -137 to -11) and the third Ferrari (from -105 to -79).

Sainz’s thoughts

The Spanish driver, present in the press conference to present the event in Austin, showed himself confident in the possibility of keeping McLaren behind: “If there were no other withdrawals, we should be able to keep them behind us. This doesn’t mean they won’t beat us, on the contrary, I believe they will beat us in most of the matches between now and the end of the season. They have a very fast car and seem to be the only ones capable of bothering Red Bull at times.”

Sainz then spoke about the problem that prevented him from starting the Sunday race in Lusail: “We changed many parts of the car to try to correct the problem that affected us in Qatar. We are also trying to find long-term solutions, because the fuel tank problem is a problem we have also had in the past and which we are not satisfied with and it is giving us a bit of a headache. We’ll try to put everything back this weekend, hoping there won’t be any problems.”.