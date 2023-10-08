Sainz already out

The Qatar Grand Prix ended sadly, even before it began Carlos Sainz. The Spanish Ferrari driver, who came sixth yesterday in the Sprint race, was the victim of a fuel leak about an hour before the start of the race and the mechanics of the Maranello team could not help but take note of theimpossible to solve the problem in time for the five traffic lights to go out.

Curbs (perhaps) under accusation

A hard blow for the Cavallino team, especially in view of the head-to-head with Mercedes for the Constructors’ classification. Before departure, to the microphones of Sky Sports F1the team principal Frederic Vasseur spoke about what happened. Suspicions have turned to the now infamous curbs of the Lusail route, which would have led to an alteration in the pressure of the tank. However, Vasseur has understandably not yet been able to provide certain confirmation of these hypotheses.

“Now it is still too early to understand whether the problems with Carlos’ car are due to the curbs – he has declared – but it is clear that what happened was totally unexpected. An hour before the race there was a bit of pressure on the tank which, yes, probably came from the curbs. Unfortunately it happened the way it did. Now we need to understand and fix this for Austin, but andIt was impossible to do this an hour before the race“.

All the chips on Leclerc

The eyes of the entire red box will therefore be turned towards car #16 Charles Leclercwhich will start from the fifth spot on the grid: “We need to focus on Charles and we have a good opportunity today – declared Vasseur – there is less wind and the conditions will be better for us, so we will try to have a good race. I don’t know if the maximum number of laps will be an advantage for us, but I think it was a good decisionbecause there is no point in taking risks with the safety of the pilots“.