What a future for Sainz

The 'transfer of the century', as the move to Ferrari – from 2025 – of seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton has now been dubbed by many, has overshadowed the other side of the coin: Carlos Sainz's farewell to the Scuderia. In 2023, the Spaniard was the only driver capable of winning a GP without driving a Red Bull, but this was not enough to be able to reach an agreement with Ferrari that would allow him to extend his stay in Maranello beyond 2024.

Certainly now Sainz will have time to look around, also because the possible destinations – from the most 'prestigious' ones to others less glamorous – there is no shortage. According to many, his fate will be in Audi, following the path traced in the off-road by his father, winner of this year's Dakar. However, there is also no shortage of those who, jokingly, would directly like to make Carlos Jr. go to rallying career which gave his father so much satisfaction.

The 'call' from Abiteboul

There Hyundai in fact, once the future separation between Sainz and Ferrari was made official, it suffered The Spaniard born in '97 was 'summoned' via social mediainviting him for 2025 to consider a move to rallying with the South Korean company to also form a dream team with the various Tänak and Neuville. Furthermore, the Belgian is the fresh winner of the Monte Carlo rally.

“If you're looking for something to do in 2025…Hey Carlos, we've got an idea“, the nice message posted by the Asian team on Cyril Abiteboulformer Renault team principal during the Spaniard's stay under the Losanga banner.