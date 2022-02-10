Carlos Sainz is expected in his second season with Ferrari: in 2021, making his debut in red, he did better than Charles Leclerc. Corriere della Sera interviewed the Spaniard to find out how he is preparing for a season that marks a clean break with the past thanks to the introduction of ground-effect single-seaters and the new rules.

The Madrilenian looks very excited and is confident about the F1-75… “It is different from the cars seen in recent years. Innovative to the max “.

Ferrari F1-75 airbox detail Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The Spaniard points out that the new single-seaters will be challenging: “Up until last year we drove the best cars in F1 history, well balanced but spiteful, if you lost control for a moment, you would crash. This Ferrari seems even more reactive to me, the suspension is stiff, we will have to get used to managing it ”.

There is a lot of expectation on the redhead who has to go back to winning and the Spaniard explains that “… there is an atmosphere full of positive energies. I think last year’s experience did us all good. In the corridors of Maranello I meet smiling, toned and confident people. I don’t see stress, but a desire to do well “.

Carlos talks about Max Verstappen, the world champion, and the loser, Lewis Hamilton: “I admire Max’s ability to be fast in every situation, the courage to show his own way, a critical overtaking. As Lewis I don’t know how I would have felt in Abu Dhabi: and I was surprised at how he avoided making a mess at the end of the race. Losing the title on the last lap like that is hard to accept. I respect him more than before for how he managed to behave ”.

The speech on the renewal of the contract is inevitable: “As Binotto said, we are both satisfied and we intend to continue together and this winter is an opportunity to find an agreement. We are trying. Becoming world champion with Ferrari is my highest ambition. I would like to renew as soon as possible “.

And to conclude, he was asked to bet a euro on the 2022 world champion: “Excluding me? I do not know. I say Charles for Ferrari’s sake, but I would like to say Sainz ”.