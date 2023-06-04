Max Verstappen complied with the planned script in a strange classification both in its future and in its result. The Dutchman set another pole position, beating Carlos Sainz, who exceeded expectations, and a surprising Lando Norris, who didn’t even believe he had put the McLaren up there.

The one who did not meet the expectations was Fernando Alonso. The damage that occurred to the floor of his Aston Martin due to going off the track forced him to pull duct tape to fix it. He was able to continue but not without serious aerodynamic problems that prevented him from passing ninth at the finish line. He then moved up one place due to Gasly’s six-place ban, which dangerously hindered Sainz and Verstappen. He plays ‘machada’ if he still aspires to 33: no one has won starting from behind fifth place in Barcelona. The last to do it was himself a decade ago, when he achieved 32.

Q1: The usual Ferrari blunder



The rain gave a first warning, but without exploding. Just enough to interrupt the session in the first minutes of qualifying, after several riders, including Fernando Alonso, tested the gravel loopholes on the Barcelona track. Although there were no abandonments to be regretted, it did serve to make all the riders clear that in this session they would need concentration.

So much so that there was a pilot who made a fool of himself because his team did not properly manage when he had to go out on the track. You don’t have to be very smart to find out that that team was Ferrari. The victim of the umpteenth blunder on the wall of the Scuderia was Charles Leclerc, who neither managed to do a sufficient lap nor did he start at the optimal moment, which in the end cost him to be eliminated in this first round. “Incredible”, was his only reaction to being informed that he was staying out with Bottas, Magnussen, Albon and Sargeant.

The Monegasque will start penultimate, while his teammate will do so on the front row of the grid. At the moment, in the personal battle of the Maranello drivers, 1-0 for Sainz.

Q2: KO of Pérez and Russell



Leclerc was not going to be the only one of the theoretical candidates for victory that was going to be left out of Q3. The Chinese fell to Sergio Pérez, again, who was already on the verge of falling in Q1 and who showed again that Saturdays are not his place.

Along with him, an unexpected George Russell was also left out of the ‘top 10’. The Briton already warned throughout qualifying that he did not feel comfortable, and that he did not stop removing that feeling throughout the round. In fact, the Briton almost took his own teammate Lewis Hamilton’s, after the checkered flag was taken. Russell dived to the side without looking at the seven-time champion coming from behind and broke his front wing.

Along with them, Zhou, De Vries and Tsunoda were left out of the final fight.

Q3: Alonso, very burdensome, disappoints



Fewer smiles than usual were seen in the Aston Martin box throughout the session. The ‘carrots’, Matt Watson and Mickey Brown, had little desire to smile as they fell to the ground to try to fix the duct tape with which they fixed as best they could the damaged flat bottom of car number 14, Fernando Alonso’s.

And it is that in that beginning in which Alonso left the track he left the floor of the Aston Martin very damaged. So much so that already in Q2 he was left unable to set a good time (he went too close to Q3) and did not even try to make a first attempt at the moment of truth. The excited crowd did not want to continue cheering while they saw how their driver went wide in turn 10, one of the most critical from an aerodynamic point of view, and finally could not make a time that would allow him to choose to finish in the prime area as in previous weekends. Alonso will start from 9th position, a totally unusual place for him. It was so bad that even Lance Stroll beat him, something that had not happened this season.

The one who did give the ‘do’ at home was Carlos Sainz. The man from Madrid, who also has his loyal fans in the Montmeló stands, achieved his best classification of the year. Only an impossible Verstappen prevented him from achieving a dream pole at home, which together with Leclerc’s poor result is a real blow to morale for Sunday.

With a 75% chance of rain during the race, there are many unanswered questions. Will Sainz manage to finish on the podium, at least? How far will Charles Leclerc, Sergio Pérez, George Russell and, above all, Fernando Alonso go? And the most relevant thing for the championship: will Max Verstappen and/or Red Bull fail or will it have a new Sunday of glory?