Las Vegas ‘cursed’ for Sainz

Everything doesn’t seem to be going right Carlos Sainz on the weekend of the Las Vegas Grand Prix, where the Spaniard became the center of attention for the episode that occurred during PL1 on Friday. The Ferrari driver will in fact have to serve one ten place penalty for the replacement of the battery, which was heavily damaged following thehit a manhole raised at a point on the track where high speeds are reached. A fact which, in addition to having represented a real danger for the safety of the innocent #55, did not reserve any kind of discount from the Race Direction, which in any case inflicted a relegation to the starting grid made official at the end of the session.

Pole missed

A fact that sent Sainz into a rage, with the Iberian driver’s nervousness increasing after the outcome of the qualifications: author of an excellent performance, Sainz finished in second position behind his teammate Charles Leclerc, in pole position with an advantage of only 44 thousandths. Consequently, taking into account the already indicated penalty, the Ferrari driver will start from 12th place on the grid starting for tomorrow’s race.

Nervousness and disappointment

A result that adds further irritation to the 29-year-old from Madrid, which he vented during the post-qualifying interview on the microphones of Sky Sports F1: “Sincerely I’m not in a good mood – he has declared – As soon as I saw that I had lost pole by half a tenth it was a bit frustrating, but I think the reaction in the radio team was more due to the whole weekend. I’m not happy about the situation and I’m disappointed with this sport, with the FIA, the teams to see that we are not capable as a sport of reacting in a sporting way to a situation like the one that happened on Friday. When I put on my helmet and get on the track I will give more than usual because I want to go fast and get a good result. I would like to fight for the win tomorrow and I think that with two cars in front it would be easier to take it home. I would like to recover, even if we don’t know how easy it will be to overtake, but I will give everything and hope to be able to control the graining well. It won’t be easy to manage the tires – he concluded – we had graining like everyone else, and it’s a phenomenon that no one knows well. Sometimes it’s there, other times it’s not. We’ll have to understand this early in the race and see how to best manage the tires.”