The verdict of the tests

The first race of the 2023 season, scheduled for this weekend on the Bahrain circuit, arrives on the emotional wave of the three-day test held on the same track just a week ago. If a good day starts in the morning, the underdogs should all be Max Verstappen and Red Bull, the main candidates to open the year on the top step of the podium. Behind the reigning world champion, however, the hunt is on: Ferrari, Mercedes and even the Aston Martins – as well as obviously Sergio Perez’s second Red Bull – seem to have all the credentials to play for the other two steps of the podium. Among the protagonists of this challenge for the place of honor, very balanced on paper, there will naturally also be Carlos Sainz.

Start strong

The Ferrari standard bearer needs a good start to the championship to avoid ending up immediately in the shadow of Charles Leclerc. What happened last year, with two retirements in the first four GPs – just as the box mate was collecting victories and podiums – can never be repeated. It is therefore no coincidence that, speaking to the Iberian media on Thursday in Sakhir, the #55 of the redhead set himself the main objective for the new year to start the season better than what happened 12 months ago. “I am confident and motivated – declared the 28-year-old from Madrid – vI want to start stronger than in 2022″.

Steps to take

However, between saying and doing, in the case of the complex world of the Circus, the performance of the single-seaters is involved. After the tests a week ago, Sainz seemed a little more comfortable with the new SF-23 than Leclerc. However, the former McLaren driver is also aware of how it is necessary to take a few further steps to be able to permanently undermine the supremacy of Red Bull: “Three days is not enough. I can’t wait to get started to find out where we will be compared to the others. My goal is to adapt the car to me and at the same time to get used to it. Everything we brought worked, but there are still things to improve”, concluded the Spaniard. The Sahakir circuit will reveal the first truths of this 2023 World Championship on Sunday evening.