The chronicle of qualifications

It looked like the Ferrari could actually get the better of Red Bull in qualifying for the Italian Grand Prix after Friday’s free practice, and so it was: Carlos Sainz will start from pole position at Monza ahead of the world leader Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc. This is the fourth start from the pole in his career for the Spaniard, and it will above all be official, as will the third place for the Monegasque: in fact, at the end of Q1, Race Direction had questioned a possible penalty to the detriment of the two Ferrari drivers for not having respected the time limit in the launch lap, with this risk averted immediately after the checkered flag with the official communication from the marshals.

1st, Carlos Sainz – Ferrari

“Honestly it was an intense qualifying, especially in Q3. All three of us attacked hard and we were at the limit, on the last lap I knew I had a bit of a margin at Ascari and at the Parabolica, so I attacked and it went well, I pushed really hard on the last lap. As soon as I crossed the finish line on the lap, looking at the crowd, I never stopped getting goosebumps, and it’s fantastic. Already in the hotel, on the track and everywhere we go there is always support and encouragement, and it’s the best feeling you can get as a driver. Tomorrow the target is the podium, and I will give everything to keep this position. We try to get off to a good start and do a good first stint to fight with Max, who is usually very fast”.

2nd, Max Verstappen – Red Bull

“We made some improvements compared to yesterday, and in qualifying it showed in every session that we were very close and I’m happy with 2nd place. Tomorrow will be difficult, we will try to win and we are fast. Now let’s enjoy the day and then we’ll concentrate tomorrow”.

3rd, Charles Leclerc – Ferrari

“My feeling can only be fantastic with the Tifosi, I’m a little disappointed because I wanted to be first, but seeing Carlos on pole is great for Ferrari. He did an incredible job all weekend, I struggled more in free practice, while in qualifying I managed to put everything together and I was happy, but then unfortunately I didn’t have a slipstream in Q3, and this cost us at least one position. . That’s life, and we have to be happy, especially from me because I struggled a lot and the fans are just amazing. I don’t smile very often when I’m 3rd, but to be here and have all this support is a great feeling. We will try to score a double with Carlos tomorrow, first and second. Here we are in Italy, thanks a lot guys. I swear that before qualifying I was struggling and I didn’t expect to be this close to pole, but Carlos did an incredible job. Tomorrow is the race and we will do everything to get one-two. Go Ferrari!”