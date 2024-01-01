The question of strategies

In recent years the Ferrari has often been the subject of criticism for some strategy errors cost their drivers dearly, who due to incorrect communications lost the chance to fight for the podium area or, in the worst case scenario, even for the victory. In some of these situations, even in 2023he was the one who paid the price Carlos Sainz. Thanks to some 'own goals' by Ferrari, the Spaniard was unable to gain additional points for both the Drivers' and Constructors' classifications, with the 'Red' finishing in 3rd place behind Mercedes, but with a delay of only 3 points.

A prank that could therefore trigger frustration and disappointment in the son of the two-time world rally champion, who however identified other main problems noticed during this championship. Not so much the incorrect timing in returning to the pits to change tires, then, but other weak points which then put the wall in serious difficulty in defining the strategies, both for Sainz and for Leclerc.

The defence

Says Sainz himself to the microphones of motorsport-total.comwho nevertheless recognized certain errors: “I don't think we lost many points with strategy this year – he has declared – sure, in some races we didn't get it right, but it was not our Achilles heel. In all 22 races, Mercedes and Red Bull also made strategic errors. If we have made more mistakes, perhaps there is still something to optimize, but It's certainly not our main problem“.

The real problem

What didn't really work at Ferrari was therefore something else for the 29-year-old from Madrid, who thanks to his success in Singapore prevented Red Bull from winning in all the races on the calendar: “If your car he's not as fast on Sunday and he's also pushing the tires more than his rivals, so it's more difficult to get the strategy right – he added – with increased tire wear, you always run the risk of being attacked with an undercut and cannot attempt an overcut. In this way the strategic margin for maneuver is very limited.”