I start with a bang

PL1 in Las Vegas lasted just a handful of minutes due to the disaster that mainly affected Carlos Sainz’s Ferrari and, in part, Esteban Ocon’s Alpine. The two cars had to deal with a poorly secured manhole which heavily damaged their respective single-seaters, forcing the mechanics of the two teams to intervene with repairs that were anything but quick.

The technical delegate of the FIA ​​pointed out to the sports commissioners that Ferrari had to change chassis, ICE, ES and CE on the Spaniard’s single-seater. Alpine, on the other hand, needs cars replace ‘only’ the chassis on the A523. Now, however, the hypothesis that is emerging, reported by journalist Chris Medland, is that the federation decides to give a ‘dispensation’ to the two teams to be able to replace the necessary components on the two cars without incurring the penalties that would normally be expected for this type of repair, with the ‘classic’ moving back to the back of the grid.

Possible exemption

In the official document produced by the FIA, as always happens in these situations, it was indeed specified black on white that the accidents were caused “from impact with a foreign object on the runway“. This could therefore pave the way for an exemption from the traditional procedure.

It would be one small consolation for the two drivers and their respective teams, who have already seen their weekend significantly compromised after having just put their wheels on the famous – but already infamous for F1 – Las Vegas Strip.