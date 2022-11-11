The Brazilian weekend of Carlos Sainz has already started uphill. As had already been anticipated by the Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto after the race of the GP of Mexico City, in fact, the internal combustion engine was replaced on the red # 55. This will cost five penalty positions on the starting grid to Sainz in Sunday’s race. But the Spaniard got nervous during this afternoon’s PL1 at Interlagos for another reason, unrelated to the reliability of his F1-75.

The Madrid player was in fact involuntarily hampered during a timed lap from the McLaren of his former teammate and great friend Lando Norris. The English did not notice the arrival of the red and remained in the trajectory, forcing Sainz to a discard on the grass. The commissioners did not express themselves on the episode, but via radio the winner of the British GP opened by showing a considerable disappointment for the inattention of the colleague. In fact, Sainz, speaking with his track engineer Riccardo Adami, invoked at least one reprimand for Norris: “This was a super dangerous maneuver by McLaren. I have received a reprimand for something less serious than this“, The commentary from the Ferrari driver via radio.