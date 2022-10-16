The European morning opened for Spain with the great joy of an all-Iberian 1-2 in MotoGP Australian GP, played on the magnificent Phillip Island track. The Down Under track once again offered fans a great example of sport and entertainment. The first to cross the finish line was Alex Rins, who gave Suzuki what could have been the last victory for the house from Hamamatsu in the premier class of two wheels. Even more special than the # 42 success was the second place he snatched from Marc Marquezon the first podium of his season after missing half a championship due to the fourth operation he underwent on the humerus of his right arm.

Now, however, the centaur from Cervera, despite a Honda still very far in the performance from the dominating Ducati of the championship, seems to be much closer to the phenomenon admired until 2019 than to the convalescent champion of 2021 and early 2022. His result, which also brought him in triple figure for the number of podiums won in his career in MotoGP, was celebrated throughout the Kingdom of Spain and other champions made no secret of their admiration for the eight-time world champion. Among these was also the Ferrari driver Carlos Sainza friend of Marquez, who wasted no time in recognizing yet another sporting masterpiece scored by his compatriot.

“100 podiums, what a show! Congratulations”, the message published on Twitter by the Ferrari driver in recognition of the result obtained by Marquez. Shortly after, then, the winner of the last British GP also paid tribute to one of the new talents of Spanish motorcycling: Izan Guevara. The 18-year-old from Palma de Mallorca in fact this morning graduated Moto3 world champion, in his second season in the category.

Other crack !! Huge @ IzanGuevara28 Campeón del Mundo de Moto3 !! https://t.co/2aqIDMI3fC – Carlos Sainz (@ Carlossainz55) October 16, 2022