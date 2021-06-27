Twelfth to sixth. For Carlos Sainz, the Styrian Grand Prix can be considered positive not only considering the starting position, the result of an extremely negative qualifying, but also in light of the result obtained last Sunday at Paul Ricard when the SF21 suffered from a major degradation that forced the two Red drivers to close out of the points.

At the Red Bull Ring the situation was partially reversed. If it is true that Ferrari with its two drivers finished lapped, it is equally true that in comparison with the mid-table teams today the SF21 seemed the most perky car.

Precisely for this reason the sixth place of the Spaniard leaves a minimum of bitterness in the mouth. Carlos, who spoke at the end of the race to the microphones of Sky Sport F1 HD, stated that the goal of the day was precisely the top 6.

“I’m satisfied. Starting twelfth and finishing sixth was what I was aiming for this morning. The pace was very good, we managed not only to overtake on the track but also to overcut many riders in the mid-table group ”.

For Sainz, the biggest regret was not being able to split from Hamilton and make the most of the hard compound Pirellis. The time lost behind a seven-time world champion in difficulty proved to be decisive for the lack of engagement with Norris.

“The only sin, in the end, was finding Lewis in front of me when I had mounted the Hard. I did about ten laps behind the Mercedes, making a lot of use of the front and in doing so I was unable to recover from Norris ”.

If we compare the absolutely disastrous race held in France, today in Austria we saw a perfect Ferrari with both medium and hard tires. Sainz himself pointed out that the SF21 was one of the fastest single-seaters on the track.

“Today with the average, before the break, I had the same pace as Red Bull and I was going faster than the other riders on new tires. I don’t know why, but I had a very good pace. I could have had an excellent pace even with the tough ones, but being behind Hamilton I couldn’t prove it ”.

“When all the riders who started with the soft stopped and put on new tires, they didn’t go faster than me. I was faster and was able to overcut. This situation gave me a good boost. I was 12 seconds behind Lando and I was lapping half a second on the fastest lap, but then, with Lewis in front, my comeback stopped ”.

In seven days, the Formula 1 circus will return to the Red Bull Ring again and Ferrari will have to take advantage of the excellent information gathered during the race. However, it will be necessary not to repeat the opaque performance seen on Saturday in qualifying in order to aim for a much more important result and perhaps try not to suffer the shame of dubbing.

“The hope of making a good performance next week is there, especially seeing today’s race pace. We still don’t know why we did better than in France, but we need to improve in qualifying to put more pressure on McLaren. Today we had a better pace than theirs ”.