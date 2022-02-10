Carlos Sainz it was in some respects the great revelation – positively – of the 2021 season. The Ferrari fans who at the beginning of 2020, when his purchase for the next year was announced, had turned up their noses saying they preferred Ricciardo, had to take back the words. The Spaniard won four podiums, scored points in 20 out of 22 races and, above all, was able to beat his teammate on points. Charles Leclerc, considered in the general opinion the real first guide of the team. An unexpected result that has turned the spotlight more on a super constant driver but considered, in general opinion, not very spectacular. However, the Spaniard does not seem to worry too much about those who do not consider him at the level of the various Verstappen, Hamilton and Leclerc, as he explained in the course of a long interview with Corriere della Sera.

“Not everyone treats me as an outsider. Anyone who understands this sport, anyone who has worked with me knows that I am not at all. Those who think that my level is not very high do not pay attention because he doesn’t know F1“, The 27-year-old from Madrid pointed out. One would expect that having ‘undermined’ Leclerc’s leadership on the track could have cracked the relationship between the two. Instead, contrary to what happened elsewhere in the present and in the past, the young red couple knows how to play as a team. “Charles and I the most beautiful couple? I am biased, but I believe that it is. Even thinking about personal qualities. We are similar, we have a good relationship, we try to keep the Italian flag aloft, the Ferrari name by doing our job well, which doesn’t just mean being fast “he stressed.

Friendship, in the world of F1, is a word to be used with caution. To understand this, just think of the evolution of the relationship between Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg between 2014 and 2016. According to Sainz, however, outside the tracks, a friendship could exist between him and his Monegasque colleague: “I honestly believe that with people I like, like Norris or Leclerc, I can really be friends when I stop running“. Sainz’s goal, however, as for anyone who drives for Ferrari, can only be one: win the title. “Who could win it in 2022, excluding me? I do not know. I say Charles for the sake of Ferrari. But I would like to say Sainz“.