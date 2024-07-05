A week after the last appointment of the season in Austria, the Ferrari She returned to work at Silverstone today for the First two free practice sessions of the British Grand Prixduring which the Maranello-based company used the entire day of Friday to carry out comparative tests. While Charles Leclerc took to the track with the updated version of the SF-24, Carlos Sainz instead he got behind the wheel of the single-seater which featured the old pre-Barcelona packagewhich seemed to perform better than the new one available to his Monegasque teammate.

The latter, forced to make some corrections on the fastest sections, once again had to deal with the aerodynamic rebound of the car which has caused numerous problems in the last GPs: “It seems like a bit of a nightmare for Charles – Sainz summed up with a joke at the end of FP2 – I think we are both doing tests to try to improve the car. Some will go in the right direction, some will not. But it is Friday, so let’s try what we want and see how it goes.”

Another step forward for McLaren

Leaving aside the evaluations that Ferrari will have to make while waiting for qualifying and the race on Sunday, what is most evident is the excellent competitiveness of McLaren, increasingly convincing and in the lead in both sessions with Lando Norris, motivated to redeem himself after the accident with Verstappen at the Red Bull Ring which cost him the victory: “McLaren certainly seems to be one step ahead – added the Spaniard, former driver of the Woking team before arriving in Maranello – over the last two weekends, McLaren has taken one or two steps ahead of us, and I feel like that is the case here too. Obviously we are trying to do everything we can to understand this package and how to make it faster, but McLaren is on another level. Today was a day to try to understand what is happening in the last two races, why we are not at the level we expected and where we wanted to be. At the moment, for this weekend, There doesn’t seem to be a clear solution. Now we have to wait and see how many races we can do with this car without problems.”

“It was an interesting Friday: today the goal was to collect useful data to take home a complete picture of our car and I think we achieved that. Now we will have to analyze all the data to be ready for tomorrow. There are some decisions to make tonight but I think we can aim to have a decent weekend in terms of overall performance”.