Sainz, manhole cover destroys the Ferrari at 300 per hour. Furious Vasseur: “Unacceptable”

Free practice for the Formula 1 Las Vegas GP suspended for almost ten minutes because a protruding manhole on the track damaged the Sainz’s Ferrari destroying the bottom of the car in Maranello. The raised manhole apparently also damaged other cars but the worst situation happened to Charles Leclerc’s teammate.

The reaction of Ferrari team principal Frederick Vasseur is harsh: “The impact completely damaged the monocoque, the engine, the battery. All this is simply unacceptable, he said in the heat of the moment.

Sainz, Ferrari damaged by the manhole and battery change: “I don’t understand the penalty”

Then in free practice 2 Ferrari set the best time with Charles Leclerc followed by Carlos Sainz. And at the end of the session the Madrid driver said he was disappointed by the penalty imposed on him by the stewards for changing the battery due to the accident with the manhole: “Honestly I struggle to understand and I believe that an exception to the rule would have been taken into consideration given how it had happened, but we will still have to accept this situation.”

Analyzing the day Sainz then added: “It was a busy day for us after the problem with the manhole cover in free practice 1. However, the team did a great job since they had to completely rebuild my car before the second session. Thanks to them we managed to complete the program and therefore a great job to all the mechanics. It seems that we are competitive this weekend and therefore I look forward to tomorrow with confidence. Obviously the most negative aspect is the ten position penalty that was imposed on me ahead of the race after the problem with the manhole.”

Ferrari, Leclerc: “Competitive”

First time, as mentioned, for Charles Leclerc in free practice for the Las Vegas GP. A Formula 1 weekend that seems to show a Ferrari very much on the ball. “It was a very different day than usual. With free practice 1 concluded after just four laps, we had to cover as many kilometers as possible in the second session, in which we had 90 minutes available and could take advantage of four sets of tyres. The session was productive because we managed to complete a good number of laps and I enjoyed driving on this track. For now it seems that we are quite competitive, but the weekend is still long. We have a very tight deadline to prepare for tomorrow, so we will work hard to maintain this state of form”.

