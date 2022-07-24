Those responsible for the baptism of children are called godparents and that of Ferrari is called chaos. It cannot be understood under the laws of logic that a driver like Charles Leclerc fails miserably when he had a victory in hand, with a net pace higher than all his rivals and at one of the moments when no one was pressuring him. The theoretical leader of the Scuderia made a mistake that cost him an accident, a desperate radio cut and many fingers pointing at him. Let him be prepared, because this week they are going to run rivers of ink against him in the always sharp Italian press.

Leclerc’s cross was shared by Ferrari as a team. The Scuderia soon saw Carlos Sainz as the only driver in a position to save the furniture, but given that he had to come back from 19th position, it was very difficult for him to do more than what he did, especially when the team itself took care of torpedo your options. The man from Madrid took just three breaths to look at the ‘top 10’ and look at the ‘top 5’, and when his partner crashed in the fast curve 11 on lap 18 of the 53 planned, it was clear to him that everything happened for her hands. What he didn’t expect is that the ensuing pit stop was not only slow, but also unsafe. When he came out of the pitlane he forced Alex Albon to hit the brakes so that his Williams would not end up hitting the Spaniard. Direct consequence: five-second penalty for Sainz, in addition to the embarrassment for Ferrari.

The ballast of this punishment made him clench his teeth even more, which forced him to manage tire wear differently. This is the only way to explain why, after passing George Russell and Sergio Pérez with two battles ‘to the dog’s face’, he went back into the pits to set up one last media game. Ferrari preferred to tie a fifth place than fight for a podium, and you know: girl player, loser of mus.

While Max Verstappen achieved his seventh victory of the year, with Lewis Hamilton and George Russell accompanying him on the podium, Sainz wondered why he had been made to pit for the second time in the race, against his will and without reliable evidence that this wear out to cost a possible puncture or blowout. Against everything and everyone, Sainz was recognized as driver of the day by the fans after completing a good fifth place, just ahead of Fernando Alonso, who still had time to leave a talk on the radio that will give a lot of himself. The Asturian forced the McLarens to destroy their wheels in the chase and then not give him a fight.

Beyond the final result, the data is devastating. If Verstappen cannot still be considered a two-time world champion, it is because there are ten Grand Prix left and mathematics is stubbornly conservative, but he is putting together a historic campaign. Seven wins out of twelve possible, which in other years were enough to give the laurels to Fernando Alonso himself, or to legends like Alain Prost and Ayrton Senna.

Alonso’s streak continues



Without being one of the races in which he was involved in more fights, Fernando Alonso cannot consider that his participation in the French GP was negative. The Spaniard started the race with a great start that allowed him to gain two positions to place fifth initially, although he later dropped to sixth. He wouldn’t go down any more.

From that moment, Alonso from less to more with that talk on the radio towards the McLaren that showed that he is still one of the most intelligent drivers on the grid. Alonso, in addition, also left a great demonstration of reading the race, when he saw that Carlos Sainz was coming up behind him and he did not give him many problems. Although fifth place would have come in handy, the Alpine rider understood that the goal of his good friend was much more important.

With this sixth place finish, Alonso added one more race in the points and there are already seven in a row. It is not the kind of streak that he would like, but it seems that he has ended that negativity with which he began 2022. Once again, he was the leader of Alpine, since Esteban Ocon, his teammate and local driver, embarrassed his countrymen with a hit at the start against Yuki Tsunoda, which earned him a five-second penalty.