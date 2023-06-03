Sainz the first to test the updates

The first sessions of free practice of the Spanish Grand Prix have taken on a double meaning for Carlos Sainzboth from an emotional and a ‘technical’ point of view: the Ferrari driver, in addition to having played the first day of this weekend in front of his fans, was also the first to take to the track in FP1 with the SF-23 endowed with new updatesonly to then return to using the ‘old’ version of the single-seater in FP2, thus ‘exchanging’ the car with Charles Leclerc as envisaged by the plans of the Maranello team.

The results of the free

In the first session, the Spaniard was therefore the first to test the new bellies and the bottom of the single-seater, finishing at 9th place right behind the Monegasque and just over a second behind Max Verstappen, author of the fastest lap. However, a result that is not reliable, thanks to the fuel load known only to team members, as well as that of FP2, even if the situation has improved slightly. This, at least, not so much in the internal and direct challenge with Leclerc (still ahead of the 55 of little horse) as for the final positions, with Sainz establishing the 7th time three tenths behind the reigning world champion, once again dominating the race.

Positive day

At the end of Friday, Sainz did not want to comment in detail on the sensations provided by the single-seater, limiting himself to positively evaluating the work done at Ferrari and thanking the numerous compatriot fans who flocked to the Montmelò grandstands to support him: “We had a lot of new parts to test on the car today and so we were busy several set-up changes to analyze the differences between the various components during the two sessions – commented – we also ran with all three compounds so I would say that we completed a good day of preparation for the rest of the weekend. I want to thank all the people who were in the stands today: it was great to see so many supporters already on the track on Friday.”