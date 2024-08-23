Friday in the wind

Friday Free Practice was definitely complex for Carlos Sainz in Zandvoort, home of the Dutch Grand Prix. In addition to the difficulties encountered by all the drivers in FP1 due to the weather conditions, especially the strong wind, the Spaniard from Ferrari had to raise the white flag during the FP2 due to a transmission problem, with the gearbox stuck in seventh gear.

Focus on Saturday

So it’s an uphill start for Sainz, who has actually compared this weekend to that of a Sprint weekend: “I practically didn’t run today – explained #55 – I did three fast laps in FP1 because of the wind, but that was the case for everyone, and then we tried to recover in FP2. Then we had a gearbox problem that didn’t allow us to complete more than two or three laps. In fact Today begins a sort of sprint weekendbecause tomorrow we will have one session only to get into the right rhythm. I’ll have to start off strong right away in the FP3 and we hope we can put in a good performance.”

The only positive aspect

Very few positive notes in Zandvoort for Ferrari, even more so if you include Charles Leclerc’s 9th place in FP2: “The good thing is that the gearbox problem should not affect the rest of the weekend – he continued – anyway it wasn’t ideal. We needed both cars on track because we know this is one of our weakest tracks of the season, given the nature of the long corners and the high downforce. But as I said tomorrow is FP3, so we will do our best to make up time and prepare for qualifying.”