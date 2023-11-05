The initial twist

Incredible start of Brazilian Grand Prixwhich even before departure, during the reconnaissance tour, saw the sensational exit of Charles Leclerc. The Monegasque, due to a probable hydraulic problem, lost control of his car and hit the barriers. Although he managed to get back on the track a few moments later, the #16 still had to withdraw from the race due to the faults reported in the impact and the same technical problems.

Sainz’s appeal

An episode which therefore excluded Leclerc prematurely, but which also generated concerns at Ferrari. Above all, it was the person who expressed his anxieties Carlos Sainz, author of a negative start in Brazil with relegation to eighth place. The Spaniard, in the open radio team with the pit wall, was very direct with his team: “Let’s make sure we trash this clutch as soon as we get back to Maranello.”

The pre-weekend changes

A component of the car which, according to what he reported Sky Sports F1 live while waiting for the restart of the Sao Paulo Grand Prix, it had been subject to modifications over the course of the week. A job which, in all likelihood, could have had consequences on the single-seater, as demonstrated by the episode which ruined the possibility of achieving at least the podium.