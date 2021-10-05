With seven Grands Prix still to be held this season, the internal confrontation between teammates now seems to have taken a specific direction in many teams. There are few duels in the balance in terms of points won and supremacy in the head-to-head. The most balanced is certainly the one inside the Alpine team, between Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon. Among the particularly balanced challenges, however, there is also the confrontation between the two Ferrari team mates: Charles Leclerc And Carlos Sainz. This is already quite a surprise: few, at the time of the announcement of the Spaniard, thought he could stand up to the young talent of the Principality of Monaco.

After 15 rounds, Sainz not only withstood the collision with the winner of Monza 2019, but is even ahead of him in the standings. It must be recognized that Leclerc has suffered more retirements than Sainz (2-0) and that in the qualifications and in the races completed by both the Monegasque is ahead with a comfortable margin: 10-5 on Saturday, 9-4 on Sunday. However, F1 is made up of points, podiums, top-10 placements. In all these rankings Sainz is ahead of his teammate. And if luck has not always turned on Leclerc’s side, it is equally true that the Madrid-born has hardly ever missed a shot.

13 placings in the points in 15 races represent a title contender pace. It is no coincidence that the only two to match this figure were Hamilton – current leader of the standings – and Lando Norris. In all three races finished on the podium this year – Monte-Carlo, Hungary and Russia – Sainz has shown that he is in the right place when there is a chance to score important results. The qualifying numbers show that his pure speed is perhaps not comparable to that of Leclerc, but in recent times the experiences of drivers like Nico Rosberg and Jenson Button also reaffirm how one can become a champion thanks to management skills. A lesson that Sainz will have to prove he has learned to the fullest even in 2022, when perhaps Ferrari will be able to provide him with a better vehicle.

Here are the head-to-head comparisons between all the various teammates:

Mercedes Hamilton Bottas Qualifications 11 4 Q2 inputs 15 15 Inputs Q3 15 15 Pole Position 3 1 Average detachment Q. +0.345 Sprint qualifications 1 1 Competition 9 2 Top-10 13 10 Podiums 11 8 Victories 5 0 Points 246.5 151 Withdrawals 1 3 Red Bull Verstappen Perez Qualifications 13 2 Q2 inputs 14 14 Inputs Q3 14 13 Pole Position 8 0 Average detachment Q. +0.633 Sprint qualifications 2 0 Competition 11 0 Top-10 12 11 Podiums 11 2 Victories 7 1 Points 244.5 120 Withdrawals 3 1 McLaren Ricciardo Norris Qualifications 5 10 Q2 inputs 14 15 Inputs Q3 9 14 Pole Position 0 1 Average detachment Q. +0.352 Sprint qualifications 1 1 Competition 4 10 Top-10 11 13 Podiums 1 4 Victories 1 0 Points 95 139 Withdrawals 0 1 Aston Martin Vettel Stroll Qualifications 9 6 Q2 inputs 13 12 Inputs Q3 6 5 Pole Position 0 0 Average detachment Q. +0.088 Sprint qualifications 1 1 Competition 4 7 Top-10 4 7 Podiums 1 0 Victories 0 0 Points 35 24 Withdrawals 3 2 Alpine Alonso Or with Qualifications 8 7 Q2 inputs 14 12 Inputs Q3 8 7 Pole Position 0 0 Average detachment Q. +0.027 Sprint qualifications 2 0 Competition 6 6 Top-10 11 9 Podiums 0 1 Victories 0 1 Points 58 45 Withdrawals 1 2 Ferrari Leclerc Sainz Qualifications 10 5 Q2 inputs 15 15 Inputs Q3 12 10 Pole Position 2 0 Average detachment Q. +0.148 Sprint qualifications 2 0 Competition 9 4 Top-10 11 13 Podiums 1 3 Victories 0 0 Points 104 112.5 Withdrawals 2 0 AlphaTauri Gasly Tsunoda Qualifications 15 0 Q2 inputs 15 7 Inputs Q3 12 3 Pole Position 0 0 Average detachment Q. +0.693 Sprint qualifications 1 0 Competition 9 1 Top-10 10 5 Podiums 1 0 Victories 0 0 Points 66 18 Withdrawals 3 3 Alfa Romeo Raikkonen Giovinazzi Qualifications 4 9 Q2 inputs 5 9 Inputs Q3 0 1 Pole Position 0 0 Average detachment Q. +0.328 Sprint qualifications 1 0 Competition 7 5 Top-10 3 1 Podiums 0 0 Victories 0 0 Points 6 1 Withdrawals 1 0 Haas Schumacher Mazepin Qualifications 13 2 Q2 inputs 1 0 Inputs Q3 0 0 Pole Position 0 0 Average detachment Q. +0.771 Sprint qualifications 1 1 Competition 8 2 Top-10 0 0 Podiums 0 0 Victories 0 0 Points 0 0 Withdrawals 1 4 Williams Russell Latifi Qualifications 15 0 Q2 inputs 14 4 Inputs Q3 4 0 Pole Position 0 0 Average detachment Q. +0.432 Sprint qualifications 1 1 Competition 8 1 Top-10 4 2 Podiums 1 0 Victories 0 0 Points 16 7 Withdrawals 4 3