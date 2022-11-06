According to a man who may know, Leclerc is very close to Verstappen in terms of level.

Max Verstappen is again world champion, but is he also the best driver on the F1 grid? Although orange glasses will say ‘yes’ en masse, it is secretly a question that cannot actually be answered. We can only speculate and compare based on defeated or unbeaten teammates. Even in the latter case, the specifics of the car that year may have suited one or the other better. It’s one of the things that makes F1 frustrating at times, but also beautiful.

Now it is true that ‘real connoisseurs’ think they know who are/(were) of the exceptional category. Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc seem to have that little bit of extra speed compared to the rest. Fernando Alonso is of course also of the outside category, but the Spaniard does not rely so much on his pure tendon (although it is also well-made) as on his cunning, insight and consistency. “Nando and Lewis are approaching the end of their careers, though. So Leclerc and Verstappen remain as the most esteemed talents for the near future.

A man who can know who is the best is called Frits van Amersfoort. He once had both under his wing at Van Amersfoort Racing. But another man who can make a good guess is Carlos Sainz. The Spaniard was Max Verstappen’s teammate in 2015 and for the past two years he ended up at Ferrari alongside Leclerc.

In a in-depth interview at the BBC, Sainz sheds light on the matter. He seems to suggest that Verstappen is THE BEST, but that Leclerc is very close:

This year he has been driving at a level that is very close to Max or any other driver. And for me he’s in a way done a perfect season, apart from the two or three typical mistakes everyone does in a year, or the luck which maybe he has been lacking the same as me Carlos Sainz, connoisseur of the greats

Sainz himself took his first pole and first victory this year, but is nevertheless beaten quite well by Leclerc. Last year he narrowly scored more points than the Monegask, but now that the car was really fast this year, LEC usually turned out to be the faster of the two drivers. However, if you look at the qualifying times, Sainz has come a lot closer to his younger teammate.

Sainz actually took a small victory against Verstappen in 2015 in the qualifying match against Verstappen (10-9). That may not have been very representative. Sainz had been riding in single seaters for a few years, while Verstappen still had training wheels on the car. Moreover, VER (then still VES) took (much) more points that year.

