The 2023 Dutch Grand Prix by crazy moments he had way more than expected. There rain on the first lap, the Safety Car and finally the flood real with the Red flag. A daring race, complicated to be interpreted in its various phases both by the teams and by the drivers, and which would have been, theoretically, open to any result.

What better time than a chaotic race to try and beat Max?

Considering Red Bull’s technical strength, what can Verstappen’s opponents hope for to beat him (at least on one occasion) if not in a totally chaotic racewhere a minimum driver or team error is enough to compromise the final result? Norris And Russell they started second and third, with the two cars more performing after RB19, but before realizing what was happening they were already at the back of the pack. Perez with a good gutsy call he had taken the lead on ben’s teammate 14 seconds. But Verstappen makes it look normal too what normal is nothow to recover 4.2 seconds in one lap to his teammate, or keep the glacial calm in the restarts under the Safety Car or under the final downpour, in which few people realized that, with the intermediates and the flooded runwaythe Dutchman had managed to dig a rut on his pursuers wide enough to allow him to make a second stop and put on full wet tires still coming out first, a position held when the red flag was displayed at that point. With a driver like that the work of the wall becomes much easier: it doesn’t matter if you stop him the next lap and your teammate is 15 seconds ahead, he catches him again in a few laps (you didn’t even need to give him the undercut), it doesn’t matter if you need an extra stop to change tires , or to wait many laps for Alonso’s pit so as not to entice your opponents to attempt some risky bet, Max is able to go fast always and in any case, not to wear out the tyres, not to lose his temper even in what perhaps he was the hardest race so far of the year, for being at his house and with the pending record of 9 consecutive victories (who said not to look, like Hamilton did and how all the drivers respond when asked if they look at numbers and statistics, which in reality, however, everyone looks at). The RB19 is one of the best victories in Formula 1 history, as far as it is ahead on all concepts compared to the competition, but in the race where they are the pilots emergedhis captain’s talent showed even more.

Alonso with experience, Gasly with the magic that lights him up when he has the chance

In the Zandvoort race he emerged in an important way the human factor. Behind Verstappen he finished a phenomenal Alonsoable to pull out of the cylinder a double overtaking at turn 3 on the first lap, and of read the race always optimally in all its phases, including the moments in which it was necessary to manage and those in which he had to push. A podium well deserved for him and for Aston Martin which this weekend it seemed, from the data available to us, to have done an important step forward in terms of aerodynamic efficiencyperhaps at the expense of some loading point, but with a car fast in reach, well balanced and above all very “drivable”, a factor that the AMR23 had lost, and which on the Dutch dunes was of great help to the Asturian in such a complicated race. Third step to another super Sunday interpreter, viz Pierre Gasly with her Alpine. The Frenchman has experienced many ups and downs in recent months, but he has his side the ability to lead at its best when fighting for leading positions. With the cold the Alpine seemed able to contain the tire overheating problems very well and Gasly really knew how to manage all the phases of the race very well, including a fair resistance to the return of Verstappen and a nice overtaking at Sainz, obtaining the podium with absolute merit.



Mercedes and McLaren disappointed

Those who undoubtedly missed a great opportunity to do well are the two teams from Brackley and Woking. Both then confirmed in the times in the race that they have a potential step able to place the W14 and MCL60 up front in the fight, as expected after practice, but the strategic disaster in the initial stages of the two teams it irreparably compromised the result. Wolff’s team this weekend has ringed a number of major errorsfirst by not giving Hamilton a clean window in qualifying, and then with an early part of the race in which the engineers kept talking about a passing rain, without listening to the pilots who could not stay on the track on slick rubber. A series of mistakes that we have seen in the past similarly committed to the Ferrari wall and we have harshly criticized, and the rage of Toto Wolff after the race it is in our opinion more than justified. The fact that it was a team often exalted for their perfect choices who committed them tells how to have a performance advantage over the opponents also makes it much easier to make strategic decisions correct.

Sainz loads the red on his shoulders and saves Maranello’s day

The other driver who had an exceptional Sunday is Carlos Sainz. The SF-23 was small on the Dutch track, but call intelligence of the Spanish in the first, excited phases of the race and one drive to the best of the car’s capabilitiesthey did a big difference. In the first stint on soft tires the SF-23 number 55 kept a good pace, while in the second Sainz had to manage the tires thinking about getting to the end, so much so that he didn’t put up any particular resistance to overtaking by Alonso and Gasly, in an attempt to do not overload the tires. Really difficult then the final defense on Lewis Hamiltonwith the seven-time world champion clearly faster than the bishop of the red, but with Sainz able to never offer real opportunities to the rival, guaranteeing himself a fifth place which is well above Ferrari’s potential at the Dutch track. In our opinion the statements by Vasseur who spoke of a “potential better than the result” are bordering on the inexplicablewhen in our opinion it is indeed true the oppositethat is, as Sainz himself declared after the race, that the cars with which the SF-23 number 55 fought were all definitely faster of his own, and having put the McLarens and Mercedes behind, capitalizing on their big strategy mistakes at the start of the race, was a half-miracle for the Maranello team. But a miracle was done only on one side of the box.

One of the worst races ever on the Leclerc side of the box

On the Leclerc side, the race offers very few and certainly not positive ideas: the mistake with contact with Piastri at the beginning of the race it compromised the aerodynamics of the SF-23, with the front wing endplate ending up under the Monegasque’s car, seriously damaging the underbody, instead of flying away, probably pushed towards the Ferrari itself by the flows around the McLaren. The call to stop in Leclerc’s pits on the first lap it was correctand if the mechanics had been ready it could have even gone out first or second, in tussle with Perez. That the mechanics weren’t ready with the intermediates a serious deficiency appears, even if with a similar situation, later in the race the same thing happened to Perez, so it is clear that the late calls put the garage in more serious trouble than one might think from the outside. The delay with Leclerc’s second stop is instead inexplicable logically. In general, the Dutch one was one of the worst weekends ever for all the number 16 box side, to which everything went badly, both for the pilot, and for the strategists and the mechanics. We will look into the problems of the red at Zandvoort in the coming days with some reflections that emerged from the Dutch weekend, but the impression is that for Monza we can have considerably better expectations, with the SF-23 significantly more comfortable with a lower level of downforce. How much better is a difficult question to answer right now. A lot will also depend from Red Bull’s minimum load packagewhich we have seen favoring a high level of downforce in almost all races, and which is generally more approachable on “extreme” circuits.