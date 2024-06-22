Carlos Sainz Jr. brought joy to his people during the last free practice session of the Spanish Grand Prix, where the Mexican Sergio Pérez finished in seventh place.

The Spaniard took advantage of the last minutes of the session to clock 1’13.013 thanks to his tire management in the 3 sectors of the track and that full acceleration at the end.

For Ferrari it was a productive morning with its two drivers in the top 3 and with a minimal difference. Charles Leclerc was in third place, 37 thousandths behind his teammate and is also a candidate to fight for pole.

McLaren and Lando Norris were responsible for separating the Prancing Horses from the second step. The Briton jumped to the top for a few moments until his rivals improved his time.

Red Bull is little by little getting closer to the optimal set-up of its car. Max Verstappen was the fourth best timer, and although it is true that Sergio Pérez had a harder time understanding the RB20, he rescued a valuable seventh position.

On Mercedes’ side, they must be attentive and take advantage of the mistakes of the drivers at the front to climb further positions. Russell closed in fifth place and Lewis sixth with an additional scare, when he lightly touched Lance Stroll’s Aston Martin.