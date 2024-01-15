Family of champions

When it comes to motorsport, parents are often first in line to support their children. In fact, it was often the sacrifices – including economic ones – made by many mothers and fathers that facilitated the start of the careers of those who today compete in the main global automotive categories. In some particular cases, however, it may happen that the first fan of a driver is… his son.

This is the situation that occurs for example in Sainz house where – although Carlos Jr. is a Ferrari driver in Formula 1 – the point of reference in the family is still Carlos Sr., who at 61 is now one step away from achieving his fourth career victory in the Dakar. A legendary feat that the son of the Madrid champion himself is following with trepidation.

Throw🔙 to @dakar 2023 with the boss @CSainz_oficial. Although this year we aren't there physically, we are supporting you in every stage from home. We are very proud of you, of seeing how you keep breaking barriers and outdoing yourself, defending the lead in the toughest rally… pic.twitter.com/B4KKrWuM1O — Carlos Sainz (@Carlossainz55) January 15, 2024

Pride and cheer

A year ago the red standard bearer had personally gone to Saudi Arabia to closely follow the exploits of his illustrious parent, but he had not brought much luck. This time, however, the #55 from Maranello is experiencing his father's exploits from home, while maintaining one great emotional participation. At the moment there are four stages left until the end of the rally-raid and Sainz sr. is first in the rankings with over 24' ahead on the main pursuer, the Frenchman Sebastien Loeb.

On Twitter/X Sainz Jr. wanted to express his support explicitly, publishing a photo of himself next to his father in last year's edition and underlining with a short message his pride in the company which the Audi driver is completing: “Even if we are not physically present this year, we will support you every step of the way from home. We are very proud of you, to see how you continued to break barriers and surpass yourself, defending the record in the toughest rally in the world. Only a few days left“, the message from the Ferrari driver.