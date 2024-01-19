Exciting duel

The champions recognize each other, regardless of the disciplines to which they belong. It is therefore not surprising that beautiful meetingimmortalized by the cameras, which occurred at the end of the last stage of the Dakar 2024.

Protagonists Carlos Sainz Sr. And Sebastian Loebwho challenged each other openly for the entire two weeks of the race, before yet another breakage yesterday put an end to the transalpine's hopes of glory, directing the final success towards the Audi standard bearer.

Compliments from Sainz Jr.

However, Sainz's son was also with them, Carlos Jr., Ferrari driver in Formula 1 but above all his father's biggest fan when it comes to dirt track racing. The #55 from Maranello could not miss his father's coronation as winner – for the fourth time in his career – of the toughest rally-raid in the world. So he flew to Arabia to attend the 'final catwalk' of this edition.

During the celebrations, however, Sainz Jr. did not fail to pay homage to his father's main adversary: handshake, hug and words that are anything but perfunctory, demonstrating how great the respect is towards a motorsport legend like Loeb: “Great rally, you pushed like a madman. You were so fast“, Sainz Jr.'s comment, addressed directly to the Alsatian. A nice gesture that once again underlines the great sportsmanship of these champions.