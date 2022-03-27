Carlos Sainz added his eighth podium in Formula 1 with third place in the Arabian GP and is second in the World Cup standings, 12 points behind Charles Leclerc. In order not to meet one hundred percent with the Ferrari, the start of the World Cup is not negative at all. The man from Madrid participated in the FIA ​​press conference.

“How are you with the Ferrari?”

-I was happier than in Bahrain, of course, there has been progress on my part with the sensations of the car, it is also true that 100 days ago we were at this circuit. There are two or three corners that I still need with this car, but this way I understand the magnitude, how much I have to adapt to be happy with the car. When I am one hundred percent, it will be time to join these two in front of the whole.

—What was the problem before starting the race with your car?

—I don’t know if I can go into detail, better ask the team. There was tension because we were going to go out on the grill. The mechanics did a great job, I thank them, it’s important to go out there and score points. Nice job.

-How was the exit?

“I had a great start, but I got stuck between Checo and Charles. Max had a better start in turn two. I was unlucky because my start was good. But hey, those good starts will be important throughout the year”.

—He is not entirely happy, but there are two podiums in two races. Do you stay with that?

—As you say, I don’t feel one hundred percent but I feel like I’m going in the right direction after this grand prix, and I improve in every race. As I was here a hundred days ago, with a car that gave me a lot of confidence and with which I was very fast, doing the same lap with a car that does not give me what I need makes me realize what exactly I have to work on. I know what I have to do in the next races and what kind of corners I have to focus on.

—Checo passed him in the safety car and returned him to his position after the restart. Wouldn’t it have been better if he did it earlier?

-It’s very strange. As a sport, you have to analyze those things. It would have been much simpler for Checo to give me the position before the start, I would have been able to fight for the position with Max and Checo, with me. In the end, it’s an unnecessary mess. We did six safety car laps with millions of opportunities for Checo to let me pass. If Russell passes me (at the exit), what do we do? Czech gives up two seats? Neither? Wouldn’t either situation be unfair to both? Some situations have to be simplified and made faster.