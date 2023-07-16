The Sainz-Norris duo in McLaren

When, at the end of 2018, the McLaren has decided to revolutionize its driver training, with the farewell of Fernando Alonso and the choice not to renew with Stoffel Vandoorne, he has certainly taken a courageous path. The historic British team has in fact signed a contract Carlos Sainzcoming from Renault and then still without podiums in Formula 1, and the rookie Lando Norris, just 19 years old.

Five years on, the careers of the two drivers have shown that the gamble has paid off, as both the Spanish and the English are among the greatest talents on the starting grid, and both make concreteness their distinctive feature . The couple, who also felt comfortable away from the track, managed to push McLaren to results more in keeping with its coat of arms, with the fourth place in 2019 and third in 2020, placings that the team hadn’t achieved since 2012.

Sainz recounts current relationship with Norris

In 2020, Ferrari’s indispensable call for Carlos Sainz then divided the two teammates, with Lando Norris becoming McLaren’s reference driver through performance, as Daniel Ricciardo learned before and Oscar Piastri now.

In an interview granted to the British of theExpress SportsSainz spoke about the current relationship with Norris: “Our relationship is stronger than ever. I think that the fact that they are no longer teammates takes the pressure off and the rivalry that you have with your teammate. When sharing the car and the team, it’s only natural that you want to beat the only other driver driving the same car as you do more than anyone else. But now that we are no longer teammates, we still see each other, but in a more relaxed way, knowing that we no longer have that rivalry. We still play golf together and go to dinner once in a while”explained the Ferrari driver.