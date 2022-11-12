After third place in 2021, the Interlagos Sprint smiled at Carlos again Sainz, once again on the “podium” of the Brazilian short race thanks to today’s second position. The Spaniard used the battle between Max Verstappen and George Russell to get close to the leading duo and was good at both keeping Lewis Hamilton behind and attacking the two-time world champion decisively. However, he lacked something in the final at the rubber level to be able to aspire to the first place. Little would have changed, however, since the # 55 will suffer five penalty positions on the starting grid for the introduction of a new internal combustion engine and will start from the fourth row in the race.

“Too bad he can’t start second tomorrow, but seventh. There will be a lot of work to do, if I had been in the front row, maybe with the strategy and a chaotic race I could have fought“, He told Sky Sport F1. “Goal for tomorrow? Pass Lando quickly on departure and stay close to Red Bulls with Charles (Leclerc, nda), and wait for the episodes that may come from strategy, from a Safety Car, so we can see what we can do to overtake Mercedes and Red Bull. Doing it as a seventh, however, is much more difficult than as a second“.