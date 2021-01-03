Just a few days ago, I passed a great time on behalf of Carlos Sainz. Father, now we have to specify it … And with something as simple as enjoying a compilation video of some of his great moments historical in the World rally. It was, in addition to fun, a enriching exercise to be very clear who is the pilot that now looking for a new victory in the Dakar. At 58 years old and with the same illusion as always, with that talent that allowed him to do mischief in the World Cup stages and that allows him to be now one of the indisputable references of desert tests. All this is relevant due to its exhibition in the first stage in Saudi Arabia, in the way in which, with Lucas Cruz sitting on his right, has achieved turn a situation around that just 24 hours before painted complicated.

Winner of the day and, therefore, leader of the provisional classification. Departing on 28 and swallowing dust for hundreds of miles. I have no idea if he will win this Dakar, of course, but your reaction to such premature adversity endorses what was already assumed: not only is he still Sainz, he is a Sainz in full sporting maturity, with accumulated experience to give away, a great physical form to face tests of this style and the same ambition that made him the best Spanish driver in his day motorsport. Today, fans around the world proclaim it equally in the history of rallying. Whatever the outcome of this new challenge, his way of facing it is, unquestionably, worthy of all praise. If fortune respects the Mini and its occupants, we will enjoy a lot the next two weeks …