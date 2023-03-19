Sainz, some difficulties on Ferrari in Jeddah

Carlos Sainz will start from fourth place in Jeddah. A result that last week would have been predictable, considering Charles Leclerc’s speed on the flying lap and the supersonic speed of the two Red Bulls. Despite the penalty from the Monegasque and the technical problems that stopped Max Verstappen, however, the Spaniard was left on the spot for a bit, appearing to be in difficulty extracting performance from the SF-23 and feeling half a second behind his teammate.

Sainz’s words

Sainz is not looking for an alibi and lucidly analyzes the difficulties he found in this qualification: “I had a lot of problems in the first sector, and it will be something to analyze because I was losing 3-4 tenths. I was competitive and fast, but I lost too much in the first sector. We didn’t do a clean qualifying, so much so that I had to use a set of tires in Q2 which compromised Q3. It wasn’t entirely ideal, but the positive aspect is that the race will be tomorrow, and we will try to make a comeback“, the Spaniard told the microphones of Sky Sports F1. “It wasn’t the weekend we wanted in terms of progress, we are further behind than we expected. It’s the first time we’ve arrived at this circuit with this car, and nobody knows where we are even in terms of asphalt, and it’s something we’ll have to analyze. Charles certainly managed to make good use of the car, while I’ll have to pay more attention than the first sector. I expect to be more competitive in the race and to be able to fight with Aston Martin and Mercedes. I think that we have a good chance of being able to finish on the podium. It won’t be easy to be able to aim for victory, especially after seeing Perez’s pace and previously that of Verstappen, but we’ll give it our all“.