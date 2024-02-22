Ferrari always in command

Day 2 positive for the Ferrari in Sakhir, at least as regards the times and race pace data. Unlike the first day of testing, in which Max Verstappen dominated both in the morning and in the afternoon, the Red car remained at the top of the standings throughout the penultimate pre-season test. Despite the damage to the bottom of the car due to a manhole hit just before 11:00, which ended the tests early, Charles Leclerc he had nevertheless finished at the top of the standings.

In the afternoon, with the passage of the car to Carlos Sainz, the Spaniard reconfirmed the leadership of Ferrari, doing so with more than interesting times. The Spaniard, in addition to beating Sergio Perez's Red Bull by 7 tenths, was also the only one to have set a lap time under 1:30, stopping the clock more precisely on1:29.921 and completing 84 laps.

Also good on race pace

A result achieved with a qualifying set-up and low fuel load, as well as with the soft C4 tyres. Towards the final part of the day, Sainz instead focused on race pacewith generally satisfactory sensations looking forward to tomorrow morning, when he will work more on long runs before concluding his pre-season sessions.

“Another day of testing completed without problems and according to plan – #55 explained – our afternoon went smoothly allowing us to work both with little fuel and with more weight on board, which allowed us to make some interesting comparisons. I can't wait to get back in the car tomorrow morning to focus again especially on the long runs“.