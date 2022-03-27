A smile pulled on the podium, a glance exchanged with the father below: this is the most emblematic image that paints the race of Carlos Sainz in Jeddah, together with the awareness of still having to work very hard to reach Leclerc’s levels and start fighting with him against Verstappen.

There are three main points of his Saudi Arabian Grand Prix: the start, where his teammate tightened him slightly towards the wall making him lose the third position; the restart after the Safety Car, with the late return of the position by Perez; the second podium out of two this season.

“Departure is departure. Charles didn’t condition me: he made his choice, which probably wasn’t the best for me. But a positive thing is that we got off to a good start and that I was fighting there “ commented the Spaniard, who immediately closed any possible glimmer of controversy on the issue.

Controversy that instead came to ‘Perez’ question: “It definitely took away my ability to attack Verstappen, as my pace with the Hard was much more like his. In the end I don’t really understand why they didn’t just let me pass in the Safety Car, it was clear that I was ahead of the SC line. We have to understand because the FIA ​​sometimes does these things that nobody understands. We talked to all the riders and nobody knows why they didn’t let me pass immediately, so that at the restart I could have fought with Max and Perez with me. Instead I’m not going to fight with Perez because then he makes me pass later. Formula 1 things that we still have to fix ”.

Finally, his balance of the race: “Satisfied only with the last ten laps. From my point of view, Red Bull managed to find more pace after the Virtual Safety Car, when the tires cooled down. There maybe they were faster than us, but it was so tight that it was the details that made the difference. For sure they were much faster on the straight and we in the corners. We need to fix the balance better, because when it’s time to fight in the race you can see that they have a small advantage ”.